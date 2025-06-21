ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police respond to at least six calls for pets left in vehicles within a week

By Shelby Knox

Published

A dog is pictured in a vehicle on a hot day with the window down. (Ontario SPCA)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.