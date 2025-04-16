ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police release new images as part of criminal harassment investigation

By Shelby Knox

Published

Waterloo Regional Police Service released two images of a man they want to speak to as part of a criminal harassment investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.