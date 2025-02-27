ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.

By Shelby Knox

Published

North Dumfries chop shop shut down Waterloo Regional Police recovered 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. CTV's Colton Wiens reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.