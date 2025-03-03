ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Region taking a wait and see approach to U.S. tariff threat

By Colton Wiens

Published

The head of the Canadian Federation Independent Business says across-the-board U.S. tariffs on imported goods would be a worst-case scenario if they kick in tomorrow. A Canadian and an American flag fly outside a hotel in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang