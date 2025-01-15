ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo, Ont. woman's lucky break: How her lottery win will help kids with disabilities

By Spencer Turcotte

Published

Ontario lottery winner shares the wealth A $5 million lottery winner is paying it forward, while also honouring the memory of her late daughter. Spencer Turcotte has her story.




















Photos

