ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Water draining from Victoria Lake in Stratford due to stuck sluice gate

By Shelby Knox

Published

Victoria Lake in Stratford, Ont. was photographed on July 29, 2025. (Karis Mapp/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.