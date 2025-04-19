ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Uptown Waterloo transforms into Easter playground for annual egg hunt

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, children and their families roamed King Street and surrounding areas, collecting treats from participating storefronts.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.