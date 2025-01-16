ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Two suspects steal liquor from Paris LCBO: Brant OPP

By Shelby Knox

Published

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police released these images of two suspects as part of an investigation into a theft at an LCBO in Paris, Ont. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.