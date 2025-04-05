Two charged with attempted auto thefts in Cambridge

This Thursday, May 21, 2020, photo shows a parked car with a broken front window after a smash-and-grab break-in in Los Angeles. The coronavirus hasn't been kind to car owners. With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)