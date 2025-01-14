ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Toronto man wanted in connection to shooting at Waterloo business

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18. (Source: WRPS)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.