ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Three more people arrested after large chop shop discovered in North Dumfries

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Disassembled vehicles are seen in this undated image after Waterloo Regional Police Service dismantled a chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.