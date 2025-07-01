ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘They wrestled us off and they ran away’: Fireworks robbery under investigation in Kitchener

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Police are investigating after a group of teenage males allegedly stole merchandise from a Kitchener fireworks retailer. CTV's Hannah Schmidt explains.


















