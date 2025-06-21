ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘The Letter’ recreated and returned to Elora post office

By Shelby Knox

Published

Here’s why a mural, which was previously torn down, has been recreated on the streets of Elora.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.