ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

The Battle of the 401: Kitchener Rangers and London Knights kick off Western Conference finals

By Shelby Knox

Published

As the Kitchener Rangers get ready to take on the London Knights, CTV’s Jeff Pickel catches up with two stars who help lift the team to victory.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.