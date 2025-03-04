ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Suspects sought in Stone Road Mall thefts

By Shelby Knox

Published

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service are trying to identify the suspects featured in these images as part of theft investigations at Stone Road Mall.


















