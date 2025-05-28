ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Suspects arrested while breaking into vehicles near Waterloo school

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo, Ont. on May 27, 2025. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.