ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Style with a purpose: students launch free, second-hand clothing store in Cambridge, Ont.

By Alexandra Holyk

Published

Grade 12 student Shylah March organizes clothes on a rack at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge, Ont., on May 22, 2025. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.