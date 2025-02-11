ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Stratford Police searching for missing 21-year-old man

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Benjamin is described as white, 5’9” and 125 pounds. He is possibly wearing a dak coloured hoodie. (Courtesy: Stratford Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.