Kitchener

Stolen truck seen fleeing scene of OPP officer’s fatal shooting, witnesses testify at murder trial

By Jennifer K. Baker and Krista Simpson

Published

Court was shown video of a stolen vehicle fleeing the scene after OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala was fatally shot six times. CTV's Krista Simpson reports.


















