ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Spitfires dominate Rangers 5–1, take 2–0 series lead

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

The Windsor Spitfires took control of their second-round OHL playoff series with a 5-1 victory over the Kitchener Rangers on April 12, 2025. (Source: X/@OHLRangers)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.