ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Spelling Bee makes a buzzing return to Waterloo Region

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The theatre at Kitchener Public Library was buzzing with excitement as the third annual regional spelling bee, returned to Waterloo Region.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.