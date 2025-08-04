ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Special air quality statement remains in effect across Ontario

By Shelby Knox

Published

Playing null of undefined
Hazardous for people to be outdoors amid poor air quality: Environment Canada

Hazardous for people to be outdoors amid poor air quality: Environment Canada

How poor air quality affects your short-term and long-term health

How poor air quality affects your short-term and long-term health

Here’s what you need to know as smoke continues to impact air quality across the country

Here’s what you need to know as smoke continues to impact air quality across the country

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto and GTA

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto and GTA



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.