ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Significant snow expected in southwestern Ontario

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A Region of Waterloo plow sits beside a massive pile of salt to be used on local roads. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.