ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Sentencing delayed for doula defrauder from Brantford, Ont.

By Jennifer K. Baker and Jeff Pickel

Published

Kaitlyn Braun appears in a photo posted to social media.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.