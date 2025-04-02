ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Seized brakes blamed for transport truck fire in Cambridge

By Shelby Knox

Published

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle was parked near a transport truck after a fire on March 31, 2025. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.