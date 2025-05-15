ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Schools promise this year will be different after 2024 extended care registration system fiasco

By Shelby Knox and Jeff Pickel

Published

Steps have been taken to ensure parents will have an easier time this year registering their children for extended care programs in Waterloo Region. CTV’s Jeff


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.