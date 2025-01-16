ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Safety or surveillance? Man, 94, found safe as Project Lifesaver sparks debate

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Project Lifesaver helped find a missing man in his 90's, but some say the location tool also poses a security risk. Hannah Schmidt explains.




















