ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Rolling lane closures in Brantford for Special Olympics Torch Run

By Shelby Knox

Published

Special Olympians and members of the Brantford Police, Brant OPP, and Six Nations Police pose for a picture outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford on April 25, 2024. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.