ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Rail line work closes portion of road near Guelph

By Sidra Jafri

Published

A portion of Wellington Road 124 is closed south of Guelph for rail line work, March 12, 2025 (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.