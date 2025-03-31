ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Program pause in Waterloo, Ont. leaves Indigenous people experiencing homeless in limbo

By Shelby Knox and Spencer Turcotte

Published

James Boppre sat in his unit at the KW Urban Native Wigwam Project in Waterloo, Ont. on March 31, 2025. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)


















