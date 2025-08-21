ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Post-exposure vaccines recommended to children following rabid bat in Brantford daycare

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Creative Minds Daycare in Brantford on August 15, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.