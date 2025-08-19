ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police trying to identify suspect in Victoria Park backpack theft

By Shelby Knox

Published

The Waterloo Regional Police Service released this image as part of an investigation into a backpack theft in Kitchener's Victoria Park. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.