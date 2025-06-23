ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police seek to identify persons of interest in Rockwood mailbox thefts

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

OPP have released video of two people believed to be involved in thefts at community mailboxes in Rockwood.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.