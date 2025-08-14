ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police release video as part of Kitchener sexual assault investigation

By Shelby Knox

Published

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released new video as part of an investigation into a sexual assault that happened last month in Kitchener.


















