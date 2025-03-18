ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police looking for suspect after assault of Waterloo store employee

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

WRPS have released a photo of a suspect in an assault of an employee on March, 17, 2025, at a business in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North. (Source: WRPS)


















