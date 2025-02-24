ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police looking for suspect after convenience store employee threatened with knife

By Shelby Knox

Published

Waterloo Regional Police Service has released this image as part of an investigation into a robbery in Kitchener. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.