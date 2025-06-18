ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police looking for driver who ran away from Freelton collision

By Shelby Knox

Published

A stolen van involved in a crash near Freelton on June 18, 2025 appeared in this still. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.