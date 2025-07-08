ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police investigating reported sexual assault in Kitchener

By Shelby Knox

Published

The intersection of Otto Street and Queen Street was seen in Kitchener, Ont. on July 7, 2025. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.