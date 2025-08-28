Kitchener

Police investigating multiple thefts from vehicles near Burford

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect who may be connected to multiple thefts in Burford. Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 (Courtesy: OPP).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.