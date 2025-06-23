ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police find child adrift on Lake Huron

By Shelby Knox

Published

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and Canadian Coast Guard stood near Lake Huron after finding a child adrift on the water. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.