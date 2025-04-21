ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

People in Waterloo Region and Guelph mourn Pope Francis

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.