ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Over $6K in alcohol recovered after theft in Elora, Ont.

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were able to recover over $6,000 in alcohol after a theft from a local Elora, Ont. business, May 13, 2025 (Courtesy: OPP).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.