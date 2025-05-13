ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

OPP seek public assistance in search for missing Freelton man near Luther Marsh

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Matthew is described as being 5’8” tall with a slim build, brown curly hair, a light beard, blue eyes, and wearing black glasses. (Source: OPP)


















