ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Ontario horse trainer suspended for buying performance-enhancing drugs

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

A horse is shown in this file photo. (Edward Castro/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.