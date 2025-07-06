ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

One person with ‘physical injuries’ following stabbing in Kitchener

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a stabbing near Victoria Street North and Frederick Street in Kitchener, July 6, 2025 (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















