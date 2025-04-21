ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

One person seriously hurt after crash in Cambridge

By Sidra Jafri

Published

One person is seriously hurt after a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Cambridge, April 21, 2025. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.