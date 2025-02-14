ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

NHL player to attended first in-person Brantford Bulldogs game since buying the team

By Shelby Knox

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman waits for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.