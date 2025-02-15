ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

NHL player to attend first in-person Brantford Bulldogs game since buying the team

By Shelby Knox

Published

There will be a little extra star power in the arena as the Brantford Bulldogs welcome one of their new owners to the Telephone City.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.