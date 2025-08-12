ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

New Macbook stolen from vehicle in Guelph

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The keys of a MacBook computer were photographed in this undated image. (Ilya Klimenko/Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.