ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Milton driver clocked at more than 50km/h over the speed limit near Belwood Lake

By Shelby Knox

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is seen on an officer's arm on Jan. 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.